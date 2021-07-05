CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey, Newark, Ridgefield Park

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Newark man is facing multiple charges after police said he stole a fire department vehicle and led officers on a chase through several towns.

Hector Perez, 48, was arrested Sunday in Ridgefield Park.

READ MORE: Man Killed, 2 Hospitalized In Fourth Of July Block Party Shooting On Long Island

Investigators said Perez stole a Newark Fire Division vehicle from the scene of a fire at Avon and Peshine Avenues.

READ MORE: Back With A Bang: New York City Pulls Off Long-Awaited Macy's Fireworks Show

Perez crashed the vehicle during the police pursuit, they said.

MORE NEWS: Beloved Bed-Stuy Record Shop Forced To Close Its Doors, But Owners Vow To Reopen Nearby Eventually

Perez, who is missing an eye, was not hurt.

CBSNewYork Team