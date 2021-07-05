NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Newark man is facing multiple charges after police said he stole a fire department vehicle and led officers on a chase through several towns.
Hector Perez, 48, was arrested Sunday in Ridgefield Park.
Investigators said Perez stole a Newark Fire Division vehicle from the scene of a fire at Avon and Peshine Avenues.
Perez crashed the vehicle during the police pursuit, they said.
Perez, who is missing an eye, was not hurt.