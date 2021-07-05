NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus drivers were recently attacked on the job.
Now police, are looking for two men in the separate crimes.
Police said a man pepper-sprayed a 42-year-old operator of a BX-39 bus on Monday afternoon in the Bronx. Police said the driver got into an argument with the male passenger who may have been standing too close.
The other incident happened back on May 10 in the Concord section of Staten Island, but video of the assault was released on Monday.
Police said the video shows the suspect punching the 46-year-old driver of a SIM-10 bus in the face.
The NYPD says the two men got into a verbal dispute after the suspect tried to board the bus with an electric scooter. The suspect carried a helmet or hardhat that had a distinctive design clipped to his backpack.
The driver in the latter incident was treated at the hospital for swelling to his face.
“There’s no excuse for assaulting a bus operator, period. We appreciate the NYPD pursuing the perpetrator and hope the public will assist in getting justice for a transit worker who was trying to do his job,” an MTA spokesperson said.