NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is new video of a violent attack in Chelsea.
The incident happened on June 26 at around 9:30 p.m.
Police said a man approached two women on West 15th Street. He grabbed one and threw her into a scaffolding pole, then onto the ground while trying to take her purse.
The man then punched the other woman in the face and ran off.
The first woman suffered cuts to the back of her head. The second had bruising on her face.
The suspect remains on the loose.