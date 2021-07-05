ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead, two people are hospitalized and police are looking for a suspect after gunfire erupted at a Fourth of July block party on Long Island.

According to detectives, two groups got into a fight at the party in Roosevelt, but they’re not sure what started the altercation, CBS2’s John Dias reported Monday.

There is still an active investigation around Hudson Avenue, where the remnants of an Independence Day block party remained practically untouched the next morning. It’s all part of the crime scene.

The Nassau County Homicide Squad said three people were shot around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. A 27-year-old Hempstead man was killed.

“I heard shots and I said those don’t sound like firecrackers,” one woman said.

She also saw people rushing to flee the party.

“And then a couple of people ran around the corner and they were screaming, like hurt. Not like they were shot, but like they knew somebody who got just shot. Like, ‘No! No!’ Like that, and it was intense. So I went back in my building,” the woman said.

Police said the two other victims, a 31-year-old woman from Uniondale and a 21-year-old man from Hempstead, are in stable condition.

Police did not immediately release the names of the victims.

The shooting happened just a couple of houses down from the Roosevelt Public Library.

Neighbors said multiple inflatable bounce houses for children were rented along with other party items.

Police have not yet made any arrests.