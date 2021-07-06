LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (CBSNewYork)- Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls, New Jersey is typically home to the Jersey Jackals of the Frontier League. This fall, it will play host to a brand new event and league, American Premier League cricket.

The American Premier League (APL) was announced Tuesday as a new seven team cricket enterprise that will feature teams named after communities around the world who love cricket. The seven teams will meet at Yogi Berra Stadium for a tournament beginning with opening ceremonies on September 13 followed by nine days of play from September 20 through September 30.

“We’re creating the league that cricket fans actually want. And it starts with exciting teams, with team names and matches that can generate huge media and sponsorship interest, like ‘Indians vs Paks,’ or ‘Aussies vs English,’ said Jay Mir, APL founder and CEO in a press release. “One can only imagine the power behind an Indians vs Paks or Aussies vs English match in a packed Jersey stadium for the first time. The most important part of any sports league is the pride, excitement and energy generated by the fan base. Our teams bring that to the field, rallying their fan bases around respective communities to bring the passion and loyalty that sells tickets and fills stands.”

The seven team names are as follows: Team Americans, Team Indians, Team Windees, Team English, Team Aussies, Team Paks and Team Bengalees.

The teams will have players from across the U.S. play alongside a professional from the respective countries. The trials for the teams are set to take place over the course of the next few weeks at various cities.

July 11 – California

July 18 – Washington, D.C.

July 21 – Texas

July 25 – Florida

August 7 – Chicago, I.L.

Players interested in trying out to play for one of the teams can register for the trials on the American Premier League website.

Tickets are on sale now for the Opening Ceremonies including a live concert, Bollywood, Samba and belly dance shows along with a spectacular drone show with fireworks. Team games, semi-finals and finals matches are also on sale now.