NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tyson Foods is recalling almost 8.5 million pounds of its ready-to-eat chicken.
The USDA says the chicken may be contaminated with the harmful bacteria listeria.
At least two people have reported getting sick.READ MORE: NYPD: Man Wanted For Attacking Russian Tourist And Her Friend In Chelsea
Recalled products include the frozen full cooked chicken produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021.
The products were shipped nationwide to retailers, hospitals, nursing facilities and restaurants.
For more on the recall, please click here.