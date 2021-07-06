BELMAR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The extreme heat is back.

Crowds are flocking to area beaches as temperatures climb.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, the Duncan family held hands as they waded through the water from a sand bar.

“Super hot. We got these kids packed up and this is the place to be today,” said Jessica Duncan.

It certainly was. The sun was so strong, the sand was almost too hot to touch. Sun blazing, some still took to the boards for a walk or run. Many were in Belmar for a day trip.

“I am not coming out from underneath this umbrella,” said Manalapan resident Margaret Harold.

“We love the heat,” said Ann Smith of South Brunswick.

“It’s an awesome beach day. Yesterday was, hopefully the rest of the week,” said Robert Schoener of New York.

Belmar’s mayor was sweating it out getting some chores done, like mowing the lawn.

“I’ve got to squeeze it in wherever I can because I’m busy,” Mayor Mark Walsifer said.

His advice? Drink plenty of water.

“Oh yeah, and sunscreen. Especially if my dermatologist is watching,” he said.

Kids at camp in Spring Lake stuck to the shade, while others found a cool spot in Divine Park on the swings.

Out for an early walk, Amy Hyncyk planned to hide from the sun for the rest of the day.

“I am going to stay inside in air conditioning and read a book,” Hyncyk said.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.