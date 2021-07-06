NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – CBS News and Stations announced Tuesday that Johnny Green, Jr. has been named the new president and general manager of CBS New York.
Green will oversee all aspects of CBS2, WLNY-TV 10-55, CBSNewYork.com, and our streaming service CBSN New York beginning on July 12.READ MORE: NYPD: 9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Pulled From Staten Island Reservoir
Currently, he’s holding two jobs. He’s been serving as interim news director here at CBS2 for the last five months, and has responsibilities at network news as well.READ MORE: New York City's 'Summer Rising' Program Aims To Help Students Bridge Gap Before Fall Return
“We look forward to having Johnny lead our station-wide team efforts to produce great content, serve our diverse communities across the Tri-State Area, and promote a positive workplace culture,” said Wendy McMahon, president and co-head of CBS News.MORE NEWS: New Report Identifies Cars That Help Teen Drivers Stay Safe
Congratulations, Johnny.