NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Summer driving season is here which can be dangerous for younger drivers.

A new report identifies the cars that can help teens stay safe on the road.

As Bradley Blackburn reports, teen drivers can be easily distracted and don’t have the experience behind the wheel to avoid a crash.

That’s part of the reason teenagers are three times more likely to be involved in a fatal accident compared to older drivers.

Jennifer Stockburger of Consumer Reports says it’s important parents make sure new drivers have the right kind of car.

“For a lot of parents who have a kid who’s about to turn 16, the impulse might be to buy the cheapest car on the lot. But you say that would be a mistake?” Blackburn asked.

“Right, you want to get as much safety, as you can afford,” Stockburger said.

Consumer Reports teamed up with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to create a list of new and used cars for teen drivers. There are 90 vehicles, ranging in price from $6,400 to $40,000. All received high marks for reliability and crash avoidance. The vehicles also performed well in crash tests.

LINK: SEE THE COMPLETE LIST

“It’s really important to select a vehicle for a teen that will help protect them. If they do get in a crash, you want them to have as much protection as you can afford,” said David Harkey, president of the IIHS.

Newer vehicles have better technology to help prevent an accident in the first place.

“You want to do skew to that crash avoidance side, what are the features that can keep them out of that crash knowing their judgment isn’t there, how can the car help them be better drivers?” Stockburger said.

She says parents should steer clear of sports cars and stick with safety.

Bradley Blackburn contributed to this report.