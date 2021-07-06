NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City will honor its frontline workers in a ticker-tape parade through the Canyon of Heroes on Wednesday.
A total of 2,500 people will take part in the Hometown Heroes Parade, including 13 marching bands.
Fourteen floats will also make the trip down the canyon, plus 10 more featured vehicles, including convertibles.
Web Extra: How To Watch Hometown Heroes Ticker-Tape Parade
Mayor Bill de Blasio says people are welcome to come down to the parade route and catch the action in person.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says people are welcome to come down to the parade route and catch the action in person.

"I think it's going to be a healthy attendance, but I don't think it's necessarily going to be a huge attendance," he said Tuesday. "I think you're going to see a lot of folks come out to support their fellow New Yorkers. The import thing was as soon as we could reopen the city, the first thing we had to do was honor the folks who got us here. I think it's going to be a beautiful celebration."
