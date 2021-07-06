NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City will honor its frontline workers Wednesday with a Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade.
It's set to step off at 11 a.m. in the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan.
A total of 2,500 people will take part in the parade, 13 marching bands will perform, and there will be 14 floats, plus 10 more "featured vehicles," including convertible cars.
The following groups are expected to attend:
- Advocacy organizations
- City workers
- Educators
- Emergency food providers
- Faith leaders
- First responders
- Healthcare workers
- Hospitality and buildings workers
- Retail and bodega workers
- Social service and settlement house workers
- Transportation workers
- Utilities workers
Sandra Lindsay, the Queens nurse who became the first in the U.S. to receive the COVID vaccine, will be the grand marshal.
