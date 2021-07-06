NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for a man police say attacked two women on a Manhattan street.
Authorities say one of the victims is a Russian tourist who was visiting a friend when they were both assaulted in what investigators are calling an unprovoked attack.
Surveillance video shows the man approach the women around 9:30 p.m. on June 26 on West 15th Street in Chelsea.
Police said he grabbed the 31-year-old tourist and threw her into a scaffolding pole, then onto the ground while trying to take her purse. The man then punched her 33-year-old friend in the face and ran off.
Both women were taken to the hospital. The tourist suffered severe cuts to the back of her head, and her friend had bruising to her face.
Meanwhile, the suspect remains on the loose. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.