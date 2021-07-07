NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a robbery that happened in the Bronx.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on June 8 in Fordham Heights.

Police say a 40-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked Honda Civic on Grand Concourse near East 183rd Street when a man approached the vehicle.

The suspect allegedly opened the driver’s side door, pulled out a handgun and told the man to get out of the vehicle.

The victim got out, and the suspect then drove off.

Police say the victim’s backpack, containing $1,000 and two cell phones, was in the vehicle at the time.

The victim was not injured. The vehicle was later found on June 14 on Thayer Street in Fort George.

Police have released video showing two individuals wanted in connection to the robbery inside a restaurant on Grand Concourse shortly before the incident took place.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.