NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is throwing a ticker-tape parade Wednesday to say thank you to the essential workers who helped the city through the pandemic.

The Hometown Heroes Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. in the Canyon of Heroes. A total of 2,500 people will take part, including 13 marching bands.

While a parade may not be grand enough to honor these heroes, it’s a start.

“I am so grateful. It feels like we’re getting a big hug all over again from the entire city,” Sandra Lindsay told CBS2.

Lindsay made history as the first person in the U.S. to get the COVID vaccine. Now, the Queens nurse will lead the parade as grand marshal.

Along the Canyon of Heroes, the city has honored athletes, astronauts, military members and foreign leaders. Wednesday, the city will add essential workers to that list, like the director of the Cardiac ICU at Mount Sinai.

“A year of great darkness and a year of hope,” said Dr. Umesh Gidwani. “The development of the vaccine, the development of monoclonal antibodies.”

Employees at Bond Parade Floats in Clifton, New Jersey have been carefully assembling the 14 platforms that will carry frontline workers along the route. The company has played a part in 13 ticker-tape parades, but this one has extra meaning.

“These are real life heroes who save lives, put their lives on the line,” Robert DeVito said.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled the ceremony at City Hall Plaza to keep New Yorkers safe from the heat. The city is adding water along the way, with cooling stations available for participants.

CBS2 has learned the mayor will march with hospital workers. Health care, child care, transportation, food and utility workers, among others, will follow — each critical in leading us through the crisis.

“You need electricity to keep the ventilators running in the hospital, to keep the lights on in homes and businesses,” said Maureen Kreider, of Con Edison. “Our workers were behind this effort, and I’m so proud to be a part of them.”

The city wants to remind people there will road closures in Lower Manhattan. If you want to see the parade in person, you can go anywhere on Broadway between Battery Park and City Hall.