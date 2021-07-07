NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City will throw a Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade Wednesday, honoring the frontline workers who helped the city through the worst of the pandemic.
PARADE ROUTE & STREET CLOSURES
The parade route begins at the Battery, marches up Broadway and ends at City Hall.
NYC DOT will shut down the area between Harrison Street/Worth Street/Chatham Square/Catherine Street on the north, Battery Park/Whitehall Ferry Terminal on the south, East River on the east and Hudson River on the west.
The following groups are expected to participate:
- Advocacy organizations
- City workers
- Educators
- Emergency food providers
- Faith leaders
- First responders
- Healthcare workers
- Hospitality and buildings workers
- Retail and bodega workers
- Social service and settlement house workers
- Transportation workers
- Utilities workers