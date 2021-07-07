NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re inching closer to knowing who will be the next mayor of New York City.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is claiming victory in the Democratic primary.

While its not official, it’s likely safe to say Adams will be the candidate representing his party. His closest competitor, Kathryn Garcia, conceded the race Wednesday morning.

Standing at the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument in Central Park, the former sanitation commissioner bowed out.

“While it is only a razor-thin margin, Eric Adams will be the winner of the Democratic primary. I spoke to Eric earlier today and congratulated him,” Garcia said.

Adams declared victory Tuesday night and took just short of a victory lap on the morning network news shows on Wednesday. He sat down with CBS This Morning and was introduced as New York’s almost mayor.

“New York is going to show America how to run cities, because I know how to run this city and I know how to lead,” Adams said.

As the ranked choice votes have been counted, Adams has maintained the lead in the primary and is projected to have his name on the Democratic ticket for the November general election. After counting absentee ballots, Adams held his lead over Garcia by some 8,426 votes. Maya Wiley was running in third.

But there are lingering questions about the paper ballot count. The Board of Elections said there were 36,000, but then, without explanation, said the majority were disqualified. The BOE also said there were 3,699 absentee ballots left to be counted, but then revised it to 942. Again, without giving reason for the change.

If Adams is certified as the Democratic candidate, he’ll face republican Curtis Sliwa, who has already come out swinging.

“I’m more than happy to engage Eric Adams, who I’ve known for over 40 years and point out the chameleon nature of his candidacy. Who is the real Eric Adams? I don’t know … and I’ve known him for 40 years,” Sliwa said.

But with two-thirds of city voters registered as Democrat, political analysts say Sliwa’s chances are slim.

“The likelihood of a Republican being elected mayor today, not likely at all. Why? The Republican registration is down. It’s 6-1 Democrats and there is nobody who has the star power required to win the election,” political strategist Hank Sheinkopf said.

Adams had a more than 10% lead over Garcia in first choice votes in early vote counting by the Board of Elections. That lead was nearly diminished after tallying second choices in ranked choice voting.

We’re still waiting on the official word from the BOE.

Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for the latest on the race.