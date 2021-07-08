NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a 19-year-old man was fatally shot in the head overnight in the Bronx.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Prospect Avenue near 181st Street in the Belmont section.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital.
His name has not been released, and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.