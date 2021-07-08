Storm WatchCheck The Latest Severe Storm Warnings And Watches In Our Area
By CBSNewYork Team
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Bullets were shot at a car in a road rage incident in Somerset County.

Police say it happened while the driver was traveling westbound on I-78 in Bedminster Township on Wednesday night.

A driver in a black SUV with Pennsylvania license plates came up behind the Toyota Camry, then pulled along the passenger side and allegedly fired at least three shots.

Pictures show the holes left by those bullets in the vehicle. No one was hurt.

Police are searching for a suspect.

