BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Bullets were shot at a car in a road rage incident in Somerset County.
Police say it happened while the driver was traveling westbound on I-78 in Bedminster Township on Wednesday night.READ MORE: Washington Heights Subway Station Floods After Storms Sweep Through Area
A driver in a black SUV with Pennsylvania license plates came up behind the Toyota Camry, then pulled along the passenger side and allegedly fired at least three shots.READ MORE: Former Met Howard Johnson Asks For Help Paying Grandson's Medical Bills After Lawnmower Accident
Pictures show the holes left by those bullets in the vehicle. No one was hurt.MORE NEWS: Pfizer Developing COVID Vaccine Booster As Delta Variant Spreads
Police are searching for a suspect.