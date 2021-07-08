NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead after police say he was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Brooklyn.
Police said the 54-year-old victim was trying to cross Rockaway Parkway at Lenox Road when he was struck by a white BMW, which fled the scene.
Officers responded to a 911 call around 11 p.m. and found the man lying in the roadway with severe trauma. He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.