NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tropical Storm Elsa is making its way to the Tri-State Area. Here’s what to expect and when in our area.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Elsa will be located near Virginia at this point, producing rounds of heavy rain across the mid-Altantic.
OVERNIGHT INTO FRIDAY: The leading edge of Elsa will approach and push into our area and produce heavy rainfall, some of which may lead to flash flooding. Wind gusts of 25-35+ mph are expected along the coast, especially as we approach daybreak.
FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH MIDDAY: Elsa’s heaviest bands will begin to exit the area with flash flooding still of concern through at least the mid-morning hours. Maximum wind gusts for the event are expected around this time, ranging from 25-35 mph around the city and up to 40-50 mph to the east and along the coast.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Elsa will be well N&E of the area at this point with just some leftover gusty winds around the area, especially along the coast.
New Jersey has already implemented a topical storm warning for all coastal regions in the state.
Tropical Storm Elsa Update
A tropical storm warning is now in effect for all of coastal NJ. Learn more https://t.co/M0AnQWo2Z1
Download our FREE NJ Hurricane Survival Guide at https://t.co/j01XgnSC7V today!#ReadyNJ #TropicalStormElsa pic.twitter.com/4agIoiTMpu
— NJOEM🇺🇸 (@ReadyNJ) July 8, 2021
CLICK HERE to check the latest forecast and get the latest watches and warnings in your area.