NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a teenager accused of slashing a man on a Queens street.
Video from the scene shows the man, who is in his 60s, sitting with a bandaged head.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday on 90th Avenue and 169th Street in Jamaica.
The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious condition.
Police say the suspect is believed to be 15 or 16 years old and tried to sell the victim a cell phone.
When the man refused, there was a struggle, and the suspect allegedly slashed the victim and stole $100.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.