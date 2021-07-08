NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man suspected of exposing himself to subway riders in Queens was at it again Saturday in Manhattan.
The first two incidents were reported back in February.
Police said the suspect touched himself in front of a 39-year-old woman on an M train at the 68th Avenue and Fresh Pond Road station on Feb. 27, then exposed himself in front of a 39-year-old man on an R train at the 63rd Drive station the next day.
This past Saturday, the same man allegedly touched himself in front of three women on an elevator at the 63rd Street and Lexington Avenue station.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.MORE NEWS: TRACKING ELSA: What To Expect And When In The Tri-State Area
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.