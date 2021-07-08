NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a burglary suspect caught on video inside a bar in Manhattan.
Video from July 1 shows the man walking around Bella Union Bar on 3rd Avenue after police say he broke in through the rooftop dining area.READ MORE: Westchester DA: Carting Company Contractor Filed False Claims To Hide $135,000 Strip Club Bill
The video then speeds up and shows him grab a pile of floor protection material being used for renovations and set it on fire.READ MORE: TIMELINE: What To Expect From Tropical Storm Elsa And When In The Tri-State Area
Police say he then stole a mirror and took off.
Fortunately, the fire was extinguished without spreading.MORE NEWS: 54-Year-Old Man Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver Crossing Brooklyn Street
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.