JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy says the deadly condominium collapse in Florida is a sobering reminder of why New Jersey is working to strictly enforce state building codes.
New Jersey law requires regular inspections of hotels, motels and multi-family buildings with three or more housing units.
In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop announced a new proposal to re-examine building inspection policies for high-rises.
Any New Jersey resident who has safety concerns about a building should contact the state’s division of community affairs or their local building code office.