CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Today won’t be quite as hot, but it will still be humid… showers/t’storms this afternoon into the evening with an iso’d severe t’storm possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s with feels like temps near 90 degrees.

(Credit: CBS2)

Then late tonight (mainly after midnight) into tomorrow morning, we’ll watch Tropical Storm Elsa push through. We’re expecting periods of heavy rainfall (heaviest: 2-8 AM; 1-3+”; flash flooding likely) and wind gusts of 35-50+ mph along the coast, as well as dangerous rip currents and minor coastal flooding.

(Credit: CBS2)

Leftover showers/t’storms will push through later in the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front.

(Credit: CBS2)

Things get back to normal on Saturday… mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

CBSNewYork Team