Today won’t be quite as hot, but it will still be humid… showers/t’storms this afternoon into the evening with an iso’d severe t’storm possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s with feels like temps near 90 degrees.
Then late tonight (mainly after midnight) into tomorrow morning, we’ll watch Tropical Storm Elsa push through. We’re expecting periods of heavy rainfall (heaviest: 2-8 AM; 1-3+”; flash flooding likely) and wind gusts of 35-50+ mph along the coast, as well as dangerous rip currents and minor coastal flooding.
Leftover showers/t’storms will push through later in the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front.
Things get back to normal on Saturday… mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.