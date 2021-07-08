NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For almost the entire length of the pandemic, the Jacob Javits Center stood as a symbol of what New York City needed to overcome.

Now, it’s closing Friday, as the focus shifts to de-centralized alternatives.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday the way to get more vaccinations in to the arms of New Yorkers is to focus on in-home vaccinations, mobile units, pharmacies, doctor’s offices and pop-up sites.

“The answer always is more vaccinations of our people, it’s the way to protect our people,” he said. “Nine and a half million doses now, 4.3 million New Yorkers fully vaccinated, 4.7 million have had at least one dose and we fully expect they’ll get a second dose soon.”

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explains, the Tri-State Area is in pretty good shape, because it has a relatively high immunization rate. He spoke with CBS2’s Dave Carlin about the naming of COVID variants and ways to avoid stigma or confusion.

“Early in the pandemic, COVID variants were named for the place where they were first identified… U.K., South Africa, Brazil, India, and so on. That led people to unfairly blame people in those locations, even though variants can pop up anywhere there’s a virus circulating, and most are not significant,” said Dr. Max. “The World Health Organization has now gone to identifying new variants by the Greek alphabet. In order, the U.K. strain is ‘alpha,’ South Africa ‘beta,’ Brazil ‘gamma’ and so on. We’re now up to ‘epsilon,’ and there will be more. But only variants of concern or interest will get a Greek letter and will be investigated to see if they can evade present vaccines, are more transmissible, or cause more serious disease.”

