NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Severe thunderstorms hammered the Tri-State Area on Thursday afternoon ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival.

Some of the worst damage was in New Jersey.

Bergen County seemed to bear the brunt of the afternoon storm, with trees coming down, some on cars, throughout the area and hail falling in some parts of the area.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, a huge tree branch was sheared off and fell onto wires on Heights Road in Ridgewood.

Also on Heights Road, a massive tree from a neighbor’s yard fell onto a Tudor home, piercing a bedroom on the top floor.

“All of a sudden, it just started pouring. It was like a faucet. I looked out a side window, and the trees started moving, and they’re all mature oak trees, so I was kind of like, ‘A tree’s gonna come down.’ Not even a second later, I heard something,” the homeowner said.

She says she heard a loud crack and boom and yelled for everyone to get downstairs.

Parts of the tree and splintered roofing crashed into a bedroom. Fortunately, no one was inside the room at the time, and no one was hurt.

On North Monroe Street, the road buckled, forcing crews to divert traffic around it.

Flooding was also a big issue throughout the Tri-State Area. Cars got stuck on the Major Deegan, which had to be shut down in both directions near 179th Street.

All lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m.

A huge thank you to our partners @FDNY for their assistance on the Major Deegan today. All lanes were closed in both directions due to severe flooding. With their assistance, traffic is flowing again and NY’ers can get home pic.twitter.com/m5gnAd2OWq — NYPD 46th Precinct (@NYPD46Pct) July 8, 2021

Flooding on the Henry Hudson Parkway in the Bronx had some traffic at a complete standstill.

Video taken by the northbound exit at the 157th Street subway station in Washington Heights showed water coming out of the walls and making its way down to the tracks.

In Yonkers, streets and parking lots were full of water, and cars were stuck and stalled after getting stranded.

Stay with CBS2 News and CBSNewYork.com for the latest storm coverage.