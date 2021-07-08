FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Tropical Storm Elsa is moving toward the Tri-State Area after pounding parts of the South.

The storm is expected to impact us tonight with rain, wind and the threat of coastal flooding.

Long Island is spending the day getting ready for heavy rain and strong wind, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday.

It’s the calm before the storm. And it’s time to prepare for the first storm of the hurricane season impacting the area, officials across Long Island said.

In Hempstead, crews are gearing up for what could be a long, windy and wet night.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa could bring battering wind, heavy rain, plus tidal and flash flooding overnight.

Officials say don’t underestimate this storm. They noted Tropical Storm Isaias, the only one that hit us last season, walloped the area.

“We should learn a lesson just from last year. That tropical storm came in, knocked down trees, knocked out power, which resulted in people losing thousands of dollars of food and other essentials in their house,” said Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin. “You should go out now, gas the car up, charge the batteries, be prepared. It’s always best to err on the side of caution than regret it in the end.”

It’s all about preparation. For municipalities, that means storm drains are being cleaned out to minimize potential street flooding.

Officials are urging people to tie up loose, outdoor items and take down outdoor umbrellas.

PSEG Long Island also has a new app that can be used to report power outages. The utility came under fire last year for poor communication and long response times after Isaias.