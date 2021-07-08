NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some subway riders had a messy commute after severe storms swept through New York City on Thursday afternoon.
Water could be seen seeping through the walls near the northbound entrance and flowing down the stairs to the platform.
Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams responded to the video on Twitter, saying, “This is what happens when the MTA makes bad spending decisions for decades. We need congestion pricing [money] ASAP to protect stations from street flooding, elevate entrances and add green infrastructure to absorb flash storm runoff. This cannot be New York.”
