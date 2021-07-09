RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old boy from Rahway.
Police issued to alert for Sebastian Rios just before 3 p.m. Friday.
According to police, Sebastian is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 47 pounds.
Police said the suspect is 27-year-old Tyler Rios, Sebastian's father.
Rios may have also abducted Sebatian’s mother, 24-year-old Yasemin Uyaf.
Rios may be driving a silver, 2018 Ford Fiesta with license plate S34NVH.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200.
