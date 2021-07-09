Breaking NewsAMBER Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Of Rahway, N.J., May Be In Silver Ford Fiesta N.J. License S34NVH
By CBSNewYork Team
RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 2-year-old boy from Rahway.

Police issued to alert for Sebastian Rios just before 3 p.m. Friday.

According to police, Sebastian is 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 47 pounds.

Police said the suspect is 27-year-old Tyler Rios, Sebastian’s father.

Rios may have also abducted Sebatian’s mother, 24-year-old Yasemin Uyaf.

Rios may be driving a silver, 2018 Ford Fiesta with license plate S34NVH.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 or the Rahway Police Department at 732-827-2200.

