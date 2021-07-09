NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An armed standoff in Newark ended after 31 hours Friday with the suspect wounded and in custody.
It started Wednesday morning when police tried to execute a search warrant for drugs at a home on Clinton Place.
Prosecutors said someone fired shots and 42-year-old Hassan Grimsley barricaded himself inside, which prompted police to evacuate the area.
Just before 1 p.m. Friday, police tried to engage Grimsley with "non-lethal force" and he allegedly fired at them.
Officers returned fire and hit Grimsley. He was taken to University Hospital.