NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunpoint robbery was caught on video last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. on June 16 on Prospect Place near Rodgers Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: Elsa's Impact: Storm Passes Jersey Shore, But Swimming Still Off Limits At Sea Bright Beach
Surveillance video shows the suspect walk up to a 29-year-old man while holding a gun.READ MORE: Legoland New York Finally Opens After Delay Due To Pandemic
The victim can be seen placing his bag and other belongings on the ground and then lying face down on the sidewalk. The suspect reaches down to grab a few items, then takes the whole bag and walks away.
Police said the victim was not physically hurt.MORE NEWS: NYPD: Police Shoot And Kill Gunman Who Opened Fire On Trio Outside Brooklyn Liquor Store
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.