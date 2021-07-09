CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Crime, Crown Heights, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A gunpoint robbery was caught on video last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on June 16 on Prospect Place near Rodgers Avenue in Crown Heights.

READ MORE: Elsa's Impact: Storm Passes Jersey Shore, But Swimming Still Off Limits At Sea Bright Beach

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk up to a 29-year-old man while holding a gun.

READ MORE: Legoland New York Finally Opens After Delay Due To Pandemic

(Credit: NYPD)

The victim can be seen placing his bag and other belongings on the ground and then lying face down on the sidewalk. The suspect reaches down to grab a few items, then takes the whole bag and walks away.

Police said the victim was not physically hurt.

MORE NEWS: NYPD: Police Shoot And Kill Gunman Who Opened Fire On Trio Outside Brooklyn Liquor Store

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team