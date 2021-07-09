NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was critically hurt after being assaulted at a Brooklyn subway station Thursday.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the Marcy Avenue station in Williamsburg.
According to police, a woman approached a 76-year-old man inside the mezzanine of the station, then shoved him to the ground and ran off.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with bleeding in the brain.
Police have released surveillance video of the woman.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.