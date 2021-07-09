NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police shot and killed a man overnight in Brooklyn after he allegedly raised a gun at officers.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Halsey Street in Bushwick.READ MORE: Elsa's Impact: New York City Subways Back On Track After Flooding Prior To Storm
Police said they heard shots fired in front of a liquor store and discovered three people had been hit. Officers then chased after the alleged gunman.
WATCH as @nypdchiefpatrol provide an update into tonight’s police-involved shooting with an armed suspect in the @nypd83pct pic.twitter.com/FJNzCIkgyK
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 9, 2021READ MORE: Tracking Elsa: Wet, Windy Morning Along Jersey Shore As Residents Assess Damage
“They observed a man holding a firearm in his left hand and gave commands for the man to drop the firearm. The man does not comply and instead raises the firearm in the direction of the officers,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said. “The officers then discharged their service weapons, striking the gunman.”
Police said the suspect’s gun was recovered at the scene.MORE NEWS: Tracking Elsa: Long Island Looking To Avoid Repeat Of Isaias Outages
The initial shooting victims were treated at area hospitals.