NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn mother is recovering after being shot in the face inside her own apartment.

Investigators say a bullet entered through an apartment window and struck the face of the 32-year-old mom of three.

There was no shattered glass on the ground outside the Belmont Avenue address because police say the window was open when the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday.

Surveillance video shows the shooting victim standing at the entrance of the East New York building after the shooting and nervously eyeing the courtyard before police arrived.

The video then shows her out on the sidewalk, where she paces back and forth before spotting someone she appears to know.

Police arrived, and the victim and her male companion walked over to the officers, who had her sit down.

The woman then was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center via ambulance.

“She’s got three kids,” one neighbor told CBS2’s Dave Carlin. “I think it’s crazy … She’s a nice person. She’s my next-door neighbor. She don’t bother nobody. She stayed to herself.”

Investigators say it is not clear if the bullet was meant for her as an intended target or if it was a stray one that found its way inside her home.

“We were assuming fireworks. We didn’t even assume that they were going to be shooting early this morning,” neighbor Crystal Nieves said.

Nieves now knows what she heard was gunfire. She says she’s nervous the gunman has not been caught and the motive appears to be unknown.

“It’s just severe and sad,” she said.

The victim’s children, who range in age from 7 years to just a few months old, are with family members. Their mother is expected to make a full recovery.