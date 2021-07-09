FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Elsa created hazardous commutes in Connecticut on Friday.

Roadways flooded and the rainfall even caused problems on the train tracks, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

Millions of gallons of water slowly drained away after flooding streets in Stamford and causing weather woes across the state.

Before the storm eased around 11 a.m., drivers who didn’t turn around found themselves stuck in deep water in Darien.

There were similar scenes in Norwalk. First responders came to the aid of many stranded in cars.

Westport’s fire chief said some drivers went right past barriers meant to stop them from ending up in the nasty mess.

“People still tried to drive through water. I don’t know how many times we remind people, ‘Turn around, don’t drown,'” said Chief Robert Yost. “In this case nobody drowned, but a lot of cars got damaged.”

One home near the post office in Greens Farms became its own island, surrounded by water.

A brook that runs near Judy Smith’s home in Westport went from a quiet babble to a rain-swollen roar as band after band of precipitation pounded coastal Connecticut.

“Just torrential rain, constantly. Unrelenting,” Smith said.

Gov. Ned Lamont canceled his afternoon events because of the storm. Lamont toured the damage along Metro-North’s New Haven Line.

“This time, less wind, less electric outages with Elsa, but flooding, and the flooding is severe,” Lamont said. “Just a couple miles down the road a mudslide that has closed down at least one of the tracks for the near term.”

Even a light brush from a big storm like Elsa can do a number on daily life.