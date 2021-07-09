NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — From water streaming into the subways to drivers left stranded in rising flood waters, Elsa caused a mess for commuters in New York City.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis returned to the trouble spots Friday to find out what’s being done to prevent this from happening again.

What a difference a day made for commuters entering the 157th Street subway station. On Thursday, commuters waded through waist deep water while heavy rain pounded the city.

“It was crazy. I came from the train, there was water everywhere,” Joshua Vasquez told DeAngelis.

Riders said they’re seriously concerned about the conditions of the subway station. They say concaving concrete is a problem.

“Please fix your stations,” said Michael James of the Bronx.

“This is nothing new and I can’t believe how many administrations have come through here… and never addressed anything having to do with the flooding,” said Washington Heights resident Joanne Malcy.

On Thursday, the MTA said it saw issues where it typically doesn’t see tremendous flooding, noting, “a huge amount of rain in a short amount of time.”

“The concrete above ground does not absorb the water. The water comes through the vents, down the stairs in those waterfalls, and then if the drains at the street level can’t handle the water, it goes over the curb and then makes things even worse,” said Interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg.

The MTA said it’s conducting an after action report.

The Department of Environmental Protection said drainage systems were overwhelmed by the volume of water in a short period of time.

Ahead of the storm, crews were inspecting catch basins in critical areas which often get clogged with litter, the department said on Twitter.

In preparation for #TropicalStormElsa, our crews are on the street inspecting and unclogging catch basins in critical areas. If you see a clogged catch basin, please report it to @nyc311 using this form https://t.co/hCqsrxhfFd, so we can take a look. pic.twitter.com/dGUl8O36vn — NYC Water (@NYCWater) July 8, 2021

Over the past several years, thousands of curbside rain gardens were built to help with drainage.

“I would say that New York City is one of the most advanced cities in the country in planning for what’s to come with climate change,” said Jennifer Cherrier, chair of Earth & Environmental Sciences at Brooklyn College.

Cherrier is among the academic experts tasked in 2017 to analyze the impact of extreme rain events. Their research is crucial to the city’s new Stormwater Resiliency Plan.

“In the plan, the city has generated a series of maps that can show residents different areas that are vulnerable,” Cherrier said. “They actually outlined different strategies that New York City residents could do to protect their property.”

Click here to view New York City Stormwater Flood Maps.