YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old pleaded guilty Friday to second degree murder in the stray bullet shooting death of a high school student in Yonkers.
Jamir Thompson is accused of firing a gun at another person in April 2019.
The bullet struck 18-year-old Marilyn Cotto Montanez in the head and killed her.
Cotto Montanez was walking down Morningside Avenue with her 9-year-old sister when it happened.
Thompson, who turned himself in to police about two weeks after the shooting, is due back in court in September for sentencing.