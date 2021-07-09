AMBER AlertPolice Searching For 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Of Rahway, New Jersey; May Be In Silver Ford Fiesta With NJ License S34NVH
By CBSNewYork Team
YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 17-year-old pleaded guilty Friday to second degree murder in the stray bullet shooting death of a high school student in Yonkers.

Jamir Thompson is accused of firing a gun at another person in April 2019.

The bullet struck 18-year-old Marilyn Cotto Montanez in the head and killed her.

Cotto Montanez was walking down Morningside Avenue with her 9-year-old sister when it happened.

Thompson, who turned himself in to police about two weeks after the shooting, is due back in court in September for sentencing.

