NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspect behind a hate crime that was caught on video Monday in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Place near Marcy Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police said the suspect made anti-Jewish statements and punched a 25-year-old man in the chest.
Surveillance video shows the suspect then break a piece of furniture, which he allegedly threw at the victim.
The victim, who was wearing traditional Jewish garb, suffered pain to his back and chest but refused medical attention.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.