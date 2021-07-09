NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 24-year-old man was struck and killed while riding an electric bicycle late Thursday night on the Lower East Side.
Police are now searching for the driver, who fled the scene.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Do You Opt Out Of Advance Monthly Payments?
Investigators say 24-year-old Borkot Ullah was hit by a black Subaru Outback shortly after 11 p.m. while trying to cross East Houston Street near Attorney Street.READ MORE: At New 42 Studios In Times Square As Broadway Prepares To Reopen, 'Rehearsal Is The Best Part'
Officers found Ullah lying in the roadway next to an e-bike with severe trauma. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the Subaru was last seen heading north on the FDR Drive.MORE NEWS: Caught On Video: Armed Robbery Suspect Forces Victim To Lie Down On Brooklyn Sidewalk
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.