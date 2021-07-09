NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the grandson of former New York Mets player Howard Johnson.
On Thursday, Johnson and his family put out a call on social media, asking for help paying for Tanner's medical expenses after the child lost part of his foot in a tragic lawnmower accident.
Tanner has more surgery ahead and is facing a long recovery.
Tanner has more surgery ahead and is facing a long recovery.
"They gave him a boot and wrapped it with an ACE bandage so he can try to walk, to learn how. The kid is going to be 2 years old in a few weeks, but they're trying to teach him how to walk without putting a lot of weight on that boot," Johnson said.
Fans and friends responded to Johnson’s call for help. A GoFundMe site set up by the family has quickly received more than $48,000 in donations after setting a goal of $75,000. Click here to donate.