AMBER AlertPolice Searching For 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Of Rahway, New Jersey; May Be In Silver Ford Fiesta With NJ License W421713
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:GoFundMe, Howard Johnson, Local TV, New York, New York Mets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the grandson of former New York Mets player Howard Johnson.

On Thursday, Johnson and his family put out a call on social media, asking for help paying for Tanner’s medical expenses after the child lost part of his foot in a tragic lawnmower accident.

READ MORE: AMBER Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Of Rahway, New Jersey; Suspect Also Believed To Have Abducted Boy's Mother

Tanner has more surgery ahead and is facing a long recovery.

“They gave him a boot and wrapped it with an ACE bandage so he can try to walk, to learn how. The kid is going to be 2 years old in a few weeks, but they’re trying to teach him how to walk without putting a lot of weight on that boot,” Johnson said.

MORE NEWS: 'They Stole From These Kids': New Jersey Camp For Homeless Children Raising Funds For Bus Repairs After Catalytic Converter Was Stolen

Fans and friends responded to Johnson’s call for help. A GoFundMe site set up by the family has quickly received more than $48,000 in donations after setting a goal of $75,000. Click here to donate.

CBSNewYork Team