By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

If you happened to sleep in this morning, good news… you missed much of Elsa’s impacts. Heavy rain bands moved through during the early morning hours leading to localized flooding. While the rain risk isn’t zero for the rest of today, it’ll be much quieter than how we started out.

Any lingering rain bands will exit the east end of Long Island by around lunch time, and we’ll see some sunshine break out this afternoon. Temps today will be in the mid 80s with a muggy feel. As a cold front approaches, there is a risk of some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing later on, especially to the west of the city. Not everyone will see them, but those that do could see a quick downpour.

Then the weekend is looking pretty good! Saturday will be the brighter half. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the low to mid 80s. Sunday features more in the way of clouds, but still not bad… partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers or t’storms possible.