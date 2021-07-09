By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a stormy start to the day courtesy of what was Tropical Storm Elsa, things quieted down nicely for the afternoon with the return of sunshine!
Scattered showers and storms are possible once again this evening though, but not expected to be anything like what we just endured! Expect partly cloudy skies through the overnight with mild conditions as temps bottom out pretty close to 70 in NYC, with 60s elsewhere.
The weekend is shaping up to be a typical summer pattern with warm and increasingly muggy conditions. Saturday right now will be the brighter and drier half with temps in the low 80s and still relatively low humidity. A couple of spotty showers can't be ruled out, but most will stay dry. Sunday you'll notice the higher humidity and there is a risk for pop-up afternoon storms… so keep the umbrella handy. Have a great night!