NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Elsa is now a “post tropical cyclone,” meaning it has lost its tropical characteristics, and is being absorbed by the jet stream.
It is still packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and moved west of Plymouth, Mass.READ MORE: AMBER Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Of Rahway, New Jersey; Suspect Also Believed To Have Abducted Boy's Mother
Elsa is moving at 31 mph, and this speed will continue to increase.READ MORE: NYPD: Officers Shoot, Kill Gunman Who Opened Fire On Trio Outside Brooklyn Liquor Store
While Elsa will be gone soon, we’ll feel the effects through the weekend with residual flooding and deadly rip currents along our shores.MORE NEWS: Argument Over Loud Music Ends In Slashing At Grand Central Subway Station, Police Say
Click here to check the latest forecast.