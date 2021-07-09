Breaking NewsAMBER Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Of Rahway, N.J., May Be In Silver Ford Fiesta N.J. License S34NVH
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Elsa is now a “post tropical cyclone,” meaning it has lost its tropical characteristics, and is being absorbed by the jet stream.

It is still packing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and moved west of Plymouth, Mass.

Elsa is moving at 31 mph, and this speed will continue to increase.

While Elsa will be gone soon, we’ll feel the effects through the weekend with residual flooding and deadly rip currents along our shores.

Click here to check the latest forecast.

