By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We saw some incredible flooding and damage around the area Thursday afternoon. Radar estimated 2-6 inches of rainfall came down all ahead of Elsa, which will impact Friday morning, especially the AM commute.

Elsa is a Tropical Storm right now south of Washington, D.C., and headed towards Atlantic City, New Jersey. It will bump offshore and should strengthen a bit and skirt Long Island, throwing wind and rain back at the coastline.

As of Thursday night, a flash flood watch and tropical storm warnings are in effect.

The toughest time will be the AM commute. Elsa will pass the metro areas between 5-9 a.m.

Rainfall: An additional 1-3 inches or more is possible, bigger numbers around the shoreline and Long Island.

Wind: Generally, 25-35 mph, with gusts possible to 50 mph.

Timing:

11 p.m. Thursday – 3 a.m. Friday: outer bands in New Jersey

3-6 a.m. Friday: Elsa slides towards NYC

6-9 a.m. Friday: worst of it, rain and wind

9 a.m. – noon Friday: storm heads east

Good news, by noon the storm is WELL out of town, closer to Providence, Rhode Island, with sunshine returning.

We cannot rule out a wraparound rogue storm cell as the storm slowly drags the leftovers out to sea.