LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Tropical Storm Elsa arrived with heavy rain, wind gusts and flooding on Long Island overnight.
The approaching remnants brought familiar anxiety to the Nautical Mile in Freeport, where restaurants closed early and boat owners shored up lines.
“I built two restaurants back after Sandy. All our kitchen equipment is on quick disconnect. So, God forbid we do have reports of a high flood, I can pack up two kitchens in about three hours into a box truck, take it up north and just weather the storm. But we’re used to weathering storms around here,” said Ivan Sayles, president of the Nautical Mile Merchants Association.
At Jones Beach, park officials were in storm mode, prepping the beach well in advance.
“Small lifeguard stands, trash receptacles, signs, anything we can lose out in the Atlantic Ocean,” NYS Parks Regional Director George Gorman said.
Officials warned people not to underestimate the storm. Last year, Tropical Storm Isaias toppled massive trees and left parts of Long Island without power for weeks.
“We should learn a lesson just from last year. That tropical storm came in, knocked down trees, knocked out power, which resulted in people losing thousands of dollars of food and other essentials in their house,” said Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin. “You should go out now, gas the car up, charge the batteries, be prepared. It’s always best to err on the side of caution than regret it in the end.”
The Town of Hempstead prepared by cleaning storm drains to prevent street flooding and readied tree removal equipment.
PSEG Long Island, which came under fire for poor communication and slow response last year says, this time, it’s prepared, assuring the county executive that 1,000 out-of-state workers stand ready.
"I don't want to call it performance anxiety, but I know that they are very aware that they have to respond well for this storm," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.
