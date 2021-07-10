RAHWAY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A toddler from Rahway, New Jersey was found in Monterey, Tennessee on Saturday, approximately 15 hours after police issued an AMBER Alert.

2-year-old Sebastian Rios was found safe and his father, 27-year-old Tyler Rios of Highland Park, was taken into custody, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

The boy’s mother, 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar, is still missing, New Jersey State Police said in an update around 6 a.m.

AMBER Alert notifications were sent at around 2:40 p.m. Friday after Rios allegedly abducted the boy and his mother.

Police identified Rios as a suspect after Sebastian did not show up for day care and Uyar did not arrive for her scheduled shift at work.

Officers conducted a wellness check at Uyar’s home on Westfield Avenue in Rahway, where neighbors told CBS2 she and Sebastian live.

AMBER Alert notifications were sent after police did not find anyone at the home.

Rios remains in custody in Tennessee and is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

Anyone with information on Uyar’s whereabouts is urged to call the Union County Prosecutor’s Office.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com and CBSN New York for updates. CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.