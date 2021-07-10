NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One suspect is dead in a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn.

Investigators say officers were initially responding to a shooting outside a liquor store, then chased the gunman around the corner.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, the front window is completely shattered at Boardwalk Wine & Spirits in Bushwick. Police tape covers the area. They’re remnants a day later after gunshots rang out at Halsey Street and Wilson Avenue in Bushwick.

It was not surprising for one area resident who lives down the block, and says people often gather there.

WATCH as @nypdchiefpatrol provide an update into tonight’s police-involved shooting with an armed suspect in the @nypd83pct pic.twitter.com/FJNzCIkgyK — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 9, 2021

“They’re sitting in front of the wine store, in the car, drinking. And if you walk outside, you see all the bottles because there is glass everyday,” the man said.

Police say officers nearby heard gunfire around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, got out of their car, and saw three people shot in front of the liquor store. Cops were told the gunman ran around the corner on Wilson Avenue, so they took off after him.

“Body worn cameras were activated. I have reviewed the footage,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes. “They observed the man holding a firearm in his left hand and gave commands for the man to drop the firearm. The man does not comply and instead raises the firearm in the direction of the officers. The officers then discharge their service weapon, striking the gunman.”

Police released a picture they say is of the suspect’s gun. He later died at the hospital.

As for the three people initially shot and injured, police say they’re all men, ages 27, 39 and 40. Sources say it appears they were hanging outside the liquor store, but there’s no indication the shop was the target of a robbery.

Police say they recovered three guns at the scene.

Neighbors walked by with children, and their dogs, as the NYPD continued investigated. One longtime resident says he’s often on guard.

“Anything is likely to happen out here. This is Wilson Ave. Anything can happen,” he said.

Right now, it’s unclear exactly what led to that initial shooting. None of the officers involved were hurt.

Police sources say the suspect had a criminal record, but they have not released his name.