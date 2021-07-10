DevelopingAMBER Alert Canceled: 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios Of New Jersey Found Safe; Father Arrested, Mother Still Missing
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Weather

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s a decent looking weekend around the area! There’s a shower chance, especially on Sunday, but nothing to cancel any plans over.

For today, expect partly sunny skies and temps in the low 80s. We have to leave in about a 20 percent risk of some spotty showers this afternoon, but most places likely stay dry.

Then it’s a quiet, but muggy night with temps falling to around 70 in NYC and 60s for the suburbs. Some patchy fog develops toward dawn.

Sunday will see similar temps, although there will be a bit more cloud cover. A better chance of a few showers and thunderstorms arrives by midday, but it’s still by no means a washout. The humidity creeps up as well.

The typical summer storm risk continues into Monday as the heat builds back in next week.

Have a great weekend!

