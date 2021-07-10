PLAINFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Saturday it’s investigating a deadly shooting in Plainfield, New Jersey.
Police said they responded to a call Friday and found two shooting victims near the intersection of Rock Avenue and West Front Street.
Jennifer Vorn, 24, of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The second victim, a man, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick with serious injuries.
Investigators did not immediately release the man’s name or further details about the shooting.
The Union County Homicide Task Force is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Union County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-347-1420 or detectives at 908-341-3380. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org.